November 25, 2020

Air-sea coupling improves the simulation of the western North Pacific summer monsoon

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

monsoon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Regional air-sea coupling plays a crucial role in modulating the climatology and variability of the Asian summer monsoon. The Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, which is a community regional climate model, has been widely used for regional climate studies over Asia.

"Version 4 of the WRF model, namely WRF4, has just been released, and so a comparison of ocean-atmosphere coupled versus atmosphere-only WRF4 models over the WNP is a necessary but as yet unreported line of investigation," explains Dr. Liwei Zou from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and author of a paper on this topic recently published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

Zou and his colleagues developed a new regional ocean-atmosphere coupled model based on WRF4 and the high-resolution regional version of LICOM (the LASG/IAP Climate Ocean Model) to investigate the impacts of regional air-sea coupling on the simulation of the western North Pacific . The resolution is set to 15 km (10 km) in the atmospheric (oceanic) model component, which is able to resolve the weather (ocean mesoscale eddies).

"Our model results indicate that WRF4-LICOM improves the simulation of the summer mean monsoon rainfall, circulations, sea surface net heat fluxes, and propagations of the daily rainband over the WNP", states Dr. Zou.

The local observed daily SST over the WNP is a response to the overlying summer monsoon. In the WRF4 model, the modeled atmosphere exhibits a passive response to the underlying daily SST anomalies. With the inclusion of regional air-sea coupling, the simulated daily SST-rainfall relationship is significantly improved.

"We recommend using the regional coupled WRF4-LICOM for future dynamical downscaling of simulations and projections over this region," concludes Dr. Zou.

Explore further

Scientists improve a land surface model to better simulate the carbon-nitrogen flux
More information: Liwei Zou. Does regional air–sea coupling improve the simulation of the summer monsoon over the western North Pacific in the WRF4 model?, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1080/16742834.2020.1819755
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Air-sea coupling improves the simulation of the western North Pacific summer monsoon (2020, November 25) retrieved 25 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-air-sea-coupling-simulation-western-north.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

5G and future 6G terahertz absorbed by water vapour = heating?

20 hours ago

Mw7.0 Greek islands off the coast of western Turkey

Nov 05, 2020

Meridional Heat Transfer - Ocean and Atmosphere

Nov 02, 2020

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

Oct 31, 2020

Question about world average temperatures 1880- early 20th century

Oct 28, 2020

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Oct 24, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments