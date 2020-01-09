January 9, 2020

Scientists recommend a customized regional climate model over Southeast Asia

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists recommend a customized regional climate model over Southeast Asia
 Customization and recommended configuration of RegCM4.7 over the CORDEX Southeast Asia Domain. Credit: Wang Zhengqi

Southeast Asia has experienced impacts of climate change in recent decades, including rising temperatures and increasing extreme events. Reliable climate change information in the future is very important for assessing the impacts and implementing adaptation measures, thus lowering the risks from climate change over the region. Due to the complex topography and numerous islands in the region, applying high-resolution regional climate models is of great importance. However, different factors, such as the dominance of the monsoon climate, a large proportion of the region being covered by ocean, etc., make it difficult to model and reproduce the present climate over the region.

"As a first step towards a more reliable projection, we need to test and customize models," says Prof. Xuejie Gao, a Senior Scientist at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

He and his Ph.D. Student, Zhengqi Wang, conducted experiments with the latest version of a regional climate , RegCM4.7, with a focus on the above concerns. Firstly, they compared the simulations of the model using different convective parameterization schemes; namely, Tiedtke and Emanuel.

"To capture the monsoon rainfall, proper cumulus convective parameterization selection is probably the most crucial aspect," explains Professor Gao. They found that both schemes reproduce well the temperature over land, and the spatial pattern and amount, as well as the seasonal evolution of precipitation. Better performance of Tiedtke is evident compared to Emanuel, in particular over the ocean. The findings are published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.

The team modified the calculation of humidity roughness length in the sea surface flux scheme, and applied a simplified correction function when the is strong to introduce the effects of spray on heat flux calculation over the ocean. This led to further improvement, albeit to a limited extent, of the model in reproducing the present climatology, but nonetheless will potentially help in simulating weather and climate extremes. This is identified as the optimal model configuration of RegCM4 over the region.

"In future work, we intend to use this model configuration in climate change projections over the Southeast Asia region towards a goal to provide more scientifically robust information on change for the ," concludes Zhenqi Wang, the lead author of the study.

Explore further

Performance of the RegCM4 regional climate model over China
More information: Zhengqi WANG et al, Assessing the sensitivity of RegCM4 to cumulus and ocean surface schemes over the Southeast Asia domain of the coordinated regional climate downscaling experiment, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1080/16742834.2020.1697615
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists recommend a customized regional climate model over Southeast Asia (2020, January 9) retrieved 9 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-scientists-customized-regional-climate-southeast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Dec 16, 2019

M 6.8 quake Philippines

Dec 15, 2019

Volcanic eruption on White Island, New Zealand

Dec 10, 2019

Australia's drought and bushfires, a personal view

Dec 09, 2019

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Dec 06, 2019

Project Drawdown - Plan to Reverse Global Warming

Nov 30, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments