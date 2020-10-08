October 8, 2020

Video: P120C motor configured for Ariane 6 is test fired

by European Space Agency

rocket
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The second qualification model of the P120C solid rocket motor, configured for Ariane 6, completed its hot firing on 7 October 2020 in a final test to prove its readiness for flight.

Depending on the configuration, two or four P120C motors, developed in Europe, will be strapped onto the sides of the future Ariane 6 as boosters for liftoff. The P120C will also be used as the first stage of Vega-C.

After it was fully loaded with 142 tons of fuel, the 13.5 m long and 3.4 m diameter motor was ignited to simulate liftoff and the first phase of flight.

The motor burned for 130 seconds and delivered a maximum thrust of about 4500kN. The test was performed at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, and was completed with no anomalies.

Credit: ESA/CNES

Explore further

P120C solid rocket motor tested for use on Vega-C
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: P120C motor configured for Ariane 6 is test fired (2020, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-video-p120c-motor-configured-ariane.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

Black Hole Event Horizon Hypothesis

23 hours ago

Which will be brighter when it supernovas - Eta Carinae or Betelgeuse?

Oct 05, 2020

Do Black Holes exist?

Oct 04, 2020

Why is an inverse logarithmic scale chosen for the magnitudes of stars?

Oct 03, 2020

Observations and telescope/microscope design questions

Oct 03, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments