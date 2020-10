Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Arctic is one of the most rapidly changing regions in the world. Diminishing sea ice, thawing permafrost and melting glaciers are all direct effects of rising global temperatures – driven by human-made emissions.

Learn more about how satellites flying 800 km above our heads can help us monitor and understand the changes occurring in this remote region.

Credit: European Space Agency

