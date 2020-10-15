October 15, 2020

Researchers reveal growth characteristics of duckweed in photoautotrophic, heterotrophic and mixotrophic conditions

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal growth characteristics of duckweed in photoautotrophic, heterotrophic and mixotrophic conditions
Heterotrophic duckweed. Credit: IHB

Duckweeds (Lemnoideae) are a group of higher aquatic plants belonging to the Araceae and commonly found in freshwater habitats. They have been extensively studied as model plants in both theoretical research (photosynthesis, morphogenesis and evolution) and industrial applications (bioenergy production, wastewater treatment, food, feed and bioreactors).

The prerequisite for these applications is that duckweed can quickly accumulate a large amount of biomass (such as starch or protein). Optimizing cultivation strategies to attain high biomass production is therefore essential for reducing the cost of duckweed bioprocessing.

The research group led by Prof. Hou Hongwei from Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported that the greater duckweed (Spirodela polyrhiza), a higher plant, exhibits natural metabolic diversity, and is not limited to photoautotrophic growth but can also utilize various organic carbon sources to support heterotrophic and mixotrophic growth. This study was published online in Bioresource Technology.

The researchers first examined the effects of trophic modes on , biomass accumulation, physiological and biochemical variations (chlorophyll, starch and ), and uptake rates of nutrients and organic carbon of duckweed.

They demonstrated that in heterotrophic conditions, the newly-formed fronds were yellow-white due to a lack of photosynthetic pigment biosynthesis in the dark. The chlorophyll content was lower in duckweed grown mixotrophically than in photoautotrophic conditions. They also found that mixotrophic growth may attenuate the photosynthetic potential of duckweed plants compared to that of those grown photoautotrophically. The mixotrophic growth rate was 4.98 and 6.22 times higher than that in heterotrophic and photoautotrophic conditions, respectively.

Notably, mixotrophy produced more biomass than the simple sum of that accumulated during heterotrophy or photoautotrophy alone, suggesting a clear synergistic effect on yield by the addition of an organic carbon source to photoautotrophic growth conditions.

However, the precise mechanism needs further study, including the relationship between chloroplasts and mitochondria, photosynthesis and respiration, and energy flow and carbon distribution.

Intriguingly, mixotrophic duckweed achieved the greatest starch yield but had lower starch content than in heterotrophy. Therefore, the researchers recommend a strategy of a combination of heterotrophy and mixotrophy for gaining maximum starch-enriched biomass production.

Moreover, mixotrophically grown duckweed had greatly enhanced uptake of nutrients and organic carbon from the medium than in other trophic conditions.

This study creates a paradigm for future studies of duckweed-based biomass (starch and protein) production and organic wastewater treatment. The metabolic diversity of may provide new insights for research on the metabolism of higher plants and lay a foundation for further study of the photosynthetic mechanism.

Explore further

Duckweed is an incredible, radiation-fighting astronaut food – and by changing how it is grown, we made it better
More information: Zuoliang Sun et al. Enhanced biomass production and pollutant removal by duckweed in mixotrophic conditions, Bioresource Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.biortech.2020.124029
Journal information: Bioresource Technology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal growth characteristics of duckweed in photoautotrophic, heterotrophic and mixotrophic conditions (2020, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-reveal-growth-characteristics-duckweed-photoautotrophic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does Testing Theories Against Data (Evolution and Blood Circulation) Require Math?

1 hour ago

US Covid fatality rates highest among top 18 developed countries

12 hours ago

Possibilities of being able to break known biological limitations

13 hours ago

(Mice) Interleukin 17a and anxiety

Oct 14, 2020

Gorgeous Corona Virus Images

Oct 13, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 13, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments