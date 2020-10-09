October 9, 2020

Hunters bag record-breaking python in Florida Everglades

Hunters Kevin Pavlidis (L) and Ryan Ausburn (R) pose with their record-breaking 18-foot, 8.8-inch (5.7-meter) python on October
Hunters Kevin Pavlidis (L) and Ryan Ausburn (R) pose with their record-breaking 18-foot, 8.8-inch (5.7-meter) python on October 2, 2020

Two Florida hunters set a new record when they caught a Burmese python that measured a whopping 18 feet, 8.8 inches (5.71 meters), authorities in the southern state said Friday, as they encourage more people to eliminate the invasive species.

The Burmese python was captured 40 miles (60 kilometers) west of Miami and weighed in at 103 pounds (47 kilograms), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

"That's a new record!" the agency said in a statement accompanied by a picture of hunters Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis, posing at either end of the monster serpent, stretched across a country road.

"The removal of this female snake is a triumph for our and habitats," the commission said.

The previous record for the was 18 feet and 7.6 inches, captured in 2013.

A native of southeast Asia, the constrictors were probably introduced to Florida as exotic pets toward the end of the last century and released into the Everglades, vast wetlands that occupy much of the southern part of the state.

They have no there and feed on everything from raccoons to smaller alligators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pays hunters a bounty to capture the snakes.

Explore further

'A win for the Everglades': 5,000 pythons removed in state-sponsored capture program

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Hunters bag record-breaking python in Florida Everglades (2020, October 9) retrieved 9 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-hunters-bag-record-breaking-python-florida.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is Random Mutation Totally "Random" In Biology/Evolution?

14 hours ago

Fully analytical solution for the "Leaky Integrate and Fire" Neuron model

21 hours ago

How realistic are modern neuron models?

Oct 08, 2020

Odd evolutionary outcomes: green fur, body fat, anything else?

Oct 08, 2020

Medical Science, Medical Ethics, COVID-19

Oct 08, 2020

Covid-19 described pathology: a new extent

Oct 08, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments