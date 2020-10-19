October 19, 2020

Earth observation instruments pass review

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

earth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

As part of the atmospheric environment monitoring satellite (DQ-1) programs, the Environmental Trace Gas Monitoring Instrument (EMI-II) and Particulate Observing Scanning Polarization (POSP) passed the delivery acceptance review on science island of Hefei, Anhui province last month.

The Earth observation instruments, EMI-II and POSP, are two of three remote sensing instruments developed by the Anhui Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (AIOFM), Hefei Institutes of Physical Science. They will facilitate DQ-1, a comprehensive exploration satellite, in terms of atmospheric environment monitoring.

With a spatial resolution index of 24 kilometers, EMI-II is used to obtain hyperspectral remote sensing products in the ultraviolet to visible band to achieve quantitative monitoring of the global atmospheric trace composition distribution and changes. It is mainly used for national pollution reduction, environmental quality supervision, atmospheric composition and climate change monitoring. It also demonstrates the hyperspectral remote sensing monitoring applications such as polluted gasses, regional ambient air quality, atmospheric composition, and climate change.

As for POSP, it can obtain high-precision atmospheric aerosol parameters through traversing scans, and retrieves the microphysical characteristic parameters of aerosols, hence provides a variety of data including routine monitoring data for aerosols, basic data input for fine particulate matter inversion. POSP plays important role in air quality monitoring and Large-scale long-term climate change monitoring.

DQ-1 is a scientific research satellite in the national civil space infrastructure planning. It is loaded with five different types of remote sensing instruments altogether, three of which are developed by AIOFM.

With of active and passive means, DQ-1 can enhance the dynamic monitoring of atmospheric environment and improve agricultural disaster capabilities, thus promote Chinese remote sensing applications in terms of environmental protection, meteorology and agriculture.

Explore further

Scientists propose deep learning method for atmospheric aerosol retrieval
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Earth observation instruments pass review (2020, October 19) retrieved 20 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-earth-instruments.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

1 hour ago

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

7 hours ago

CO2 and trapping IR energy

Oct 19, 2020

Is the concentration of greenhouse gases proportional to the temperate

Oct 18, 2020

After a Big Fire

Oct 15, 2020

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Oct 13, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments