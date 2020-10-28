October 28, 2020

How a company's consistent earnings can get a CEO fired

by Kevin Manne, University at Buffalo

ceo
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

When a corporation's earnings are steady, its board of directors is more likely to fire their CEO after a bad earnings period, according to new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Recently published in Management Science, the study analyzed corporate earnings persistence—whether or not the earnings of a company are expected to recur or not—and how it impacts CEO turnover.

"Firms with high earnings persistence understand that the performance in the current period is likely to carry forward with the incumbent CEO, so they're more likely to fire a CEO who yields poor earnings," says the study's lead author Inho Suk, Ph.D., associate professor of accounting and law in the UB School of Management. "In contrast, boards of with low earnings persistence are less likely to fire a CEO with a because it's likely temporary."

The researchers analyzed data of more than 1,500 CEO turnovers from 1993-2017, measuring earnings performance by industry-adjusted return on assets (IAROA), with the three-year average of IAROA, industry-adjusted ROA changes and non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings as alternative measures.

Their results show that earnings persistence is the most direct and dominant earnings attribute in explaining CEO turnover decisions.

"Compared to CEO compensation, turnover decisions have longer-term consequences on firm performance and corporate policies," says William Kross, Ph.D., professor of accounting and law in the UB School of Management. "Failure to replace a poorly performing CEO, or to retain a CEO with potential, is the costliest manifestation of agency conflicts."

Explore further

Smooth operator: When earnings management is a good thing
More information: Inho Suk et al. CEO Turnover and Accounting Earnings: The Role of Earnings Persistence, Management Science (2020). DOI: 10.1287/mnsc.2019.3559
Journal information: Management Science

Provided by University at Buffalo
Citation: How a company's consistent earnings can get a CEO fired (2020, October 28) retrieved 28 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-company-ceo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments