October 28, 2020

Botswana probes as dozens of endangered vultures found dead

Threats from poisoning and trade for traditional medicines account for 90 percent of reported vulture killings in Africa
Threats from poisoning and trade for traditional medicines account for 90 percent of reported vulture killings in Africa

Authorities and conservationists have launched a probe after dozens of critically-endangered vultures were found dead from suspected poisoning in Botswana's famed northeastern Makgadikgadi wetlands, a wildlife expert said Wednesday.

BirdLife Botswana director Motshereganyi Kootsositse said the grim discovery was made on October 22.

"At least 55 white-backed vultures were found dead from suspected ," Kootsositse told AFP.

Vulture poisoning in not uncommon in the wildlife-rich country.

"We have frequently been receiving numbers of vulture's deaths across the country," he said.

"This situation is getting worse by the day considering that vultures are recorded to be on the decline largely due to poisoning from misuse of agrochemicals."

One of the largest vulture deaths recorded in recent years in Botswana was in June last year, when 537 carcasses were discovered in the northern Chobe game reserve after they ate carcasses of three elephants killed by poachers.

Kootsositse said studies have shown that threats from poisoning and trade for traditional medicines account for 90 percent of reported vulture killings in Africa.

The white-backed vulture is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) "red list" of critically-endangered bird species.

Explore further

Half of Africa's vultures flying towards extinction: conservationists

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Botswana probes as dozens of endangered vultures found dead (2020, October 28) retrieved 28 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-botswana-probes-dozens-endangered-vultures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Research ideas for my Neurobiology class -- All Input Wanted Please

15 hours ago

Could this year's flu season be used to determine the effectiveness of virus masks?

Oct 26, 2020

Smoke, smoke, smoke that cigarette!

Oct 24, 2020

Various approaches to new anti-viral drugs to treat COVID-19

Oct 24, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Oct 24, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments