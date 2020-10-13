October 13, 2020

Bezos' Blue Origin conducts successful test flight for tourism rocket

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, at New Shepard's West Texas launch facility
Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, at New Shepard's West Texas launch facility

Blue Origin, the US space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, succeeded Tuesday in its latest test flight of its rocket aimed at one day taking tourists to space, even as the date of the first crewed launch remains unclear.

The New Shepard capsule, which was propelled over the boundary of by a small reusable launch vehicle that returned to land vertically, will one day carry up to six passengers.

It attained an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers) above , before descending back to the surface using parachutes and landing in a cloud of dust in the desert of West Texas.

Its total time was 10 minutes and nine seconds.

Blue Origin previously unveiled the capsule's interior: six seats with horizontal backrests, placed next to large portholes, in a futuristic cabin with swish lighting.

Multiple cameras help immortalize the few minutes the tourists experience weightlessness while taking in the Earth's curvature.

This summer, competitor Virgin Galactic showed off the interior of its own vessel which is one day supposed to take private passengers to the boundaries of space for a few minutes.

But neither company has announced the start of commercial flights, which have been expected for years.

Explore further

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket makes 10th flight test (Update)

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Bezos' Blue Origin conducts successful test flight for tourism rocket (2020, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-bezos-blue-successful-flight-tourism.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What happens to a small star after burning all of its fuel?

7 hours ago

How is the light in a void in space measured?

8 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

11 hours ago

Some historic remarks on astrometry by Terence Tao

12 hours ago

Huge Hole Found in the Universe

22 hours ago

IRAS filter profile

23 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments