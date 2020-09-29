September 29, 2020

Students used their mobile phones for over 8 hours a day during lockdown

by University of Seville

phone
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A recent study published by researchers from the University of Seville shows that university students make excessive use of their mobile phones. The study relates the number of hours that young people spend sitting down, their level of physical activity and state of mind when using a mobile phone. Students with lower levels of physical activity used their mobile phones almost three times more than others. Those reporting poorer sleep quality also used these devices more.

Another recent publication by the same research group went into these issues in greater detail and shows that young people ( aged 20-36) used their mobile phone 6h/day on average before lockdown, increasing to over 8h/day on average during lockdown. "These data are very worrying if we consider that shows that a high number of hours sitting (more than eight hours per day) or an excessive use of screen devices (three to four hours per day) is linked with a higher risk of mortality," says US professor Borja Sañudo.

The conclusions of the research show that the containment measures adopted during COVID-19 had a major impact on the habits of this demographic group, especially on their levels of physical activity which decreased significantly, but also on their , increasing the time they remained seated (approximately 6h/day on average before the lockdown and about 10h/day during). These bad habits had a on the health of these and significantly worsened their sleep quality.

Studies such as these highlight the need to take measures that encourage people to avoid a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to increasing physical activity levels and reducing the use of mobile phones, and thus improving the population's health through behavioral changes.

Explore further

Sedentary behaviour on the rise across Europe
More information: Borja Sañudo et al. Objectively Assessed Physical Activity, Sedentary Behavior, Smartphone Use, and Sleep Patterns Pre- and during-COVID-19 Quarantine in Young Adults from Spain, Sustainability (2020). DOI: 10.3390/su12155890
Provided by University of Seville
Citation: Students used their mobile phones for over 8 hours a day during lockdown (2020, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-students-mobile-hours-day-lockdown.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments