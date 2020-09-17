India adopting shared ride-hailing in India

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

India is the third most polluted nation much of it derived from vehicle exhaust gases. As such, there is an urgent need to address this problem through improved transport infrastructure and technology. One possible way of reducing the number of vehicles on the roads and so lower pollution somewhat is through car-sharing on the daily commute. However, a parallel concept of shared taxi rides might offer a similar reduction in pollution by reducing the need for personal car ownership.

Writing in the International Journal of Business and Emerging Markets, Pooja Goel of the University of Delhi and Piali Haldar of Sharda University, discuss the potential and acceptance of shared ride-hailing in India. Projections suggest that shared hail-riding will account for more than a third of all car miles travelled. This estimate was made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may well curtail the adoption of shared transport in the short term and push this date further into the future.

The present study focuses on the perceived benefits of shared ride-hailing services and shows how educating the public in the benefits of such an approach to transport might nudge them to abandon car ownership or to aspiring to car ownership. Future studies may well highlight the effects of perceived risks and trust on intention to participate in sharing mobility.

More information: Pooja Goel et al. Shared ride-hailing service in India: an analysis of consumers' intention to adopt, International Journal of Business and Emerging Markets (2020). Pooja Goel et al. Shared ride-hailing service in India: an analysis of consumers' intention to adopt,(2020). DOI: 10.1504/IJBEM.2020.109598