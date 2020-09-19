September 19, 2020

Two killed in hurricane-like storm in Greece

The village of Magoula, central Greece was in the zone hit but the storm
The village of Magoula, central Greece was in the zone hit but the storm

Two people were found dead and another person was missing on Saturday after central Greece was lashed by a rare hurricane-like storm known as a "medicane".

Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens.

Mediterranean cyclone Ianos forced flights and ferries to be cancelled on Friday as it barrelled across Greece's western islands. By Saturday afternoon it was heading south towards Crete but losing strength.

Emergency teams were still searching for a boat carrying 55 migrants on Saturday after receiving a distress signal a day earlier, but the told AFP the vessel may have changed direction after receiving no help.

The city of Karditsa about 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Athens was badly hit overnight, with mudslides, falling trees and power cuts.

Local reports said a man was found dead on his farm in the area.

In nearby towns, a woman was found dead in her inundated house and another was missing after her car was swept away by a flooded river, firefighters said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences over the deaths and promised that all affected regions would receive support from the state.

Medicanes—a portmanteau of Mediterranean and hurricane—are a only categorised by experts over the past four decades, according to Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens Observatory.

"Mediterranean cyclones or hurricanes have tropical characteristics like those in the Atlantic, but they often have a smaller volume and are less intense," he told AFP.

The last storm on this scale hit Greece two years ago, killing two people.

Explore further

What we know about medicanes—hurricane-like storms in the Mediterranean

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Two killed in hurricane-like storm in Greece (2020, September 19) retrieved 19 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-hurricane-like-storm-greece.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

2 hours ago

How will climate change affect the US?

4 hours ago

Sea breeze and Chinese lantern question

20 hours ago

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments