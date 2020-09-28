September 28, 2020

Boosting public trust in scientists hangs on communications methods

by West Virginia University

Boosting public trust in scientists hangs on communications methods
Geah Pressgrove, WVU associate professor and program chair of advertising and public relations. Credit: West Virginia University

While debate over COVID-19 guidelines and vaccine development has raised skeptics' eyebrows and undermined confidence, a West Virginia University associate professor says that communication is essential for the science community to gain the American public's trust. According to Geah Pressgrove, scientists and communications professionals need to rethink how they communicate through four distinct dimensions of trust: competence, integrity, benevolence and openness.

In practice, communication objectives should be considered when assessing , Pressgrove says. "In other words, 'What are you trying to accomplish with the communication to your audience?' Those objectives should influence the ways in which you assess perceptions. For instance, we see many science communicators simply assessing the outcome of knowledge gain; however, there is substantial evidence that knowledge doesn't change behaviors," she adds.

The researchers set out to increase conceptual clarity of trust and found that a four-factor measurement scale provides value when measuring perceptions of scientists, depending on the communication objectives and research goals. In this solution, items measure competence (ability/expertise), integrity (honesty), benevolence (warmth) and openness (willingness to listen), explains Pressgrove.

"It is reasonable to assume the public is skeptical of science-related issues," says Pressgrove."In the past, there has been a tendency towards dumping volumes of information and expecting our audience to naturally understand and accept the claims. Instead, we need to refocus on the communication objectives that make the most sense for science-based . Recognizing when and why people trust scientists will help us communicate more effectively by putting the emphasis where needed."

Explore further

Scientists don't share their findings for fun – they want their research to make a difference
More information: John C. Besley et al, Reassessing the Variables Used to Measure Public Perceptions of Scientists, Science Communication (2020). DOI: 10.1177/1075547020949547
Provided by West Virginia University
Citation: Boosting public trust in scientists hangs on communications methods (2020, September 28) retrieved 28 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-boosting-scientists-methods.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments