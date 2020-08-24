August 24, 2020

Study offers new insights for sun-gathering technologies

by Arizona State University

Study offers new insights for sun-gathering technologies
Cover of ACS Applied Energy Materials depicting a catalyst-modified solar cell producing hydrogen fuel under varying lighting conditions. Credit: Graphic by Jason Drees

Every hour, the sun saturates the earth with more energy than humans use in a year. Harnessing some of this energy to meet global demand has become a grand challenge, with the world poised to double its energy consumption in just thirty years.

In a new study, researchers at the Biodesign Center for Applied Structural Discovery (CASD) and ASU's School of Molecular Sciences take a page from nature's lesson book. Inspired by the way plants and other photosynthetic organisms collect and use the sun's radiant energy, they hope to develop technologies that harvest sunlight and store it as carbon-free or carbon-neutral fuels.

"This article describes a general yet useful strategy for better understanding the role of catalysts in emerging technologies for converting sunlight to fuels," says corresponding author Gary Moore.

The research appears in the current issue of the American Chemical Society (ACS) journal Applied Energy Materials and graces its cover.

Despite the advances in solar panel technologies, their limitations are apparent. Researchers would like to store accumulated energy from the sun in a concentrated form, to be used when and where it is needed. Catalysts—materials that act to speed up the rate at which occur—are a critical ingredient for harvesting sunlight and stockpiling it as fuels, through a process known as photoelectrosynthesis.

As the authors demonstrate, however, the effectiveness of catalysts is critically dependent on how they are used in new green technologies. The goal is to maximize energy efficiency and where possible, make use of earth-abundant elements.

According to Brian Wadsworth, researcher in the CASD center and lead author of the new study, a less-is-more approach to catalysts may improve the performance of photoelectrosynthetic devices:

"There is a traditional notion that relatively high loadings of are beneficial to maximizing the reaction rates and related performance of catalytic materials," Wadsworth says. "However, this design strategy should not always be implemented in assemblies involving the capture and conversion of solar as relatively thick catalyst layers can hamper performance by screening sunlight from reaching an underlying light-absorbing material and/or disfavoring the accumulation of catalytically-active states."

The new research provides a framework for better understanding catalytic performance in solar fuel devices and points the way to further discoveries.

Explore further

Extracting clean fuel from sunlight
More information: Brian L. Wadsworth et al, Addressing the Origin of Photocurrents and Fuel Production Activities in Catalyst-Modified Semiconductor Electrodes, ACS Applied Energy Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsaem.0c00919
Provided by Arizona State University
Citation: Study offers new insights for sun-gathering technologies (2020, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-insights-sun-gathering-technologies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction of Potassium Permanganate and Hydrogen Peroxide solution

10 hours ago

Descaling powders

14 hours ago

What is the longest molecule?

Aug 21, 2020

Phase Equilibrium of Liquid and Vapor Under External Pressure

Aug 18, 2020

Does ##H_2 O_2## or benzalkonium chloride pollute the environment?

Aug 17, 2020

What is salt that has a green colour?

Aug 13, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments