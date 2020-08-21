August 21, 2020

Image: Hubble captures supernova host galaxy

by Rob Garner, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, S. Smartt et al.

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features the spectacular galaxy NGC 2442, nicknamed the Meathook galaxy owing to its extremely asymmetrical and irregular shape.

This galaxy was host to a supernova explosion spotted in March 2015, known as SN 2015F, that was created by a . The white dwarf was part of a binary star system and siphoned mass from its companion, eventually becoming too greedy and taking on more than it could handle.

This unbalanced the star and triggered runaway nuclear fusion that eventually led to an intensely violent .

The supernova shone brightly for quite some time and was easily visible from Earth through even a small telescope until months later.

