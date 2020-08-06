August 6, 2020 report

Study suggests heat waves of the future could kill millions

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

heat
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers at the National Bureau of Economic Research has found evidence suggesting that if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed, future heat waves could kill millions of people across the globe. In their paper published on the NBER website, the group describes how they compared heat related deaths in several countries during past heatwaves with projected future temperatures to learn more about possible deaths in the future.

As the researchers note, excessive heat is one of the deadliest types of extreme weather—in addition to killing people directly through or stroke, heat can kill people indirectly by pushing the body to work harder to keep cool, which can trigger heart attacks and other ailments. Most victims are older or have underlying conditions. Prior research has shown that heatwaves can be deadly, particularly in places where people do not have the resources to cope. Heat waves have also been found to be much more extreme in hotter parts of the planet, such as in countries close to the equator. As just one example, parts of the Middle East have been experiencing temperatures as high as 125°F/51°C this summer. In this new effort, the researchers looked at heat related mortality deaths for eight countries (and the European Union) representing different periods of time and different heat waves. To make their assessments, they averaged them together. They also obtained data regarding how hot the planet is likely to get by the end of this century. They then used math and projection models to estimate how many people would likely die due to heat by the end of this century.

The researchers found that future heatwaves could kill approximately 73 people per 100,000 overall if continue at their current pace—by 2100. They also found that the hottest parts of the planet could experience as many as 200 deaths per 100,000 by the end of the century. They further noted that most such deaths are likely to happen to those most at risk—poor, older people living in the hottest parts of the world. Without or a cool place to hide out during the hottest parts of the day, they will stand little chance against waves that will undoubtedly feature much higher temperatures than todays' .

Explore further

Stay hydrated: It's going to be a long, hot July for much of the U.S.
More information: Valuing the Global Mortality Consequences of Climate Change Accounting for Adaptation Costs and Benefits, NBER Working Paper No. 27599, www.nber.org/papers/w27599

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Study suggests heat waves of the future could kill millions (2020, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-future-millions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 02, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Jul 30, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

Jul 22, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments