July 2, 2020

Video: Flight over Korolev Crater on Mars

by European Space Agency

This movie was created using an image mosaic made from single orbit observations from the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on Mars Express, which was first published in December 2018. The mosaic combines data from the HRSC nadir and colour channels; the nadir channel is aligned perpendicular to the surface of Mars, as if looking straight down at the surface.

The mosaic image was then combined with topography information from the stereo channels of HRSC to generate a three-dimensional landscape, which was then recorded from different perspectives, as with a , to render the flight shown in the video.

Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Explore further

Image: Mars dust storm
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Flight over Korolev Crater on Mars (2020, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-video-flight-korolev-crater-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

stable orbits possible between Mars, Jupiter?

1 hour ago

Would lightning be possible on brown dwarfs?

9 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

9 hours ago

CCD Readout Noise vs Temperature

23 hours ago

Why certain stars seem to move very little in the sky

Jun 30, 2020

Collision-dominated plasma (stellar coronae)

Jun 30, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments