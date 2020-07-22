July 22, 2020

Splash slashed: Cornell drops swim test amid pandemic

Cornell University will not conduct its 115-year-old swim test this fall due to the pandemic.

The Ivy League school confirmed Wednesday it was waiving the requirement for those seniors graduating this fall and spring who had yet to complete the test. The move comes as colleges everywhere retool their operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The test, designed to reduce the number of drownings, had been canceled this past spring for the first time. The test is usually taken at student orientation and involves "a continuous 75-yard swim using front, back, and optional strokes," according to the school.

Cornell adopted the swim test in 1905, following in the wake of military service academies. Former ROTC commandant Col. Frank Barton had said, "In view of the fact that recent wars have conclusively demonstrated that a soldier who cannot swim is so much dead timber in the command," according to the Cornell website.

Women began taking the test in 1920.

Students who do not complete their swim test during their freshman year typically have to pay a $100 test fee. Cornell said that late fee is being waived this year for incoming freshmen.

Explore further

Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Splash slashed: Cornell drops swim test amid pandemic (2020, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-splash-slashed-cornell-pandemic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Maximum speed?

8 hours ago

Rationale behind certain aspects of Space exploration

Jul 21, 2020

Has the time "dimension" no spatial extension?

Jul 21, 2020

Transition from gas to air

Jul 20, 2020

Newton's laws of motion in 3 1 dimensions ?

Jul 19, 2020

Non-equilibrium thermodynamics

Jul 17, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments