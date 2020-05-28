May 28, 2020

Not sure if you've already had coronavirus? This test can (maybe) tell you

by American Chemical Society

Not sure if you've already had coronavirus? This test can (maybe) tell you (video)
Many people are wondering if that bad cold they had back in February or March was actually the new coronavirus. In principle, an antibody test could tell you that, but most of the tests out there right now aren't very good. We chatted with David Kroll to learn how these tests work, where they go wrong and why a test that's 96% accurate is actually pretty bad: https://youtu.be/jqudyDnnvJo. Credit: The American Chemical Society

Many people are wondering if that bad cold they had back in February or March was actually the new coronavirus.

In principle, an antibody test could tell you that, but most of the tests out there right now aren't very good.

We chatted with David Kroll to learn how these tests work, where they go wrong and why a test that's 96% accurate is actually pretty bad.

