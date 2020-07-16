July 16, 2020

Breeding new rice varieties will help farmers in Asia

by American Society of Agronomy

Short-duration rice breeding trial at the IRRI, Los Banos, the Philippines. Credit: Dr. Phyo L.P. Won

After interviewing smallholder farmers throughout South and Southeast Asia, one of the top needs they mentioned is development of shorter duration rice varieties with only 100 days from sowing to harvest. Some farmers want to have more time to prepare for the next season crop, whereas other farmers are concerned about irrigation water running out during the dry season. Another benefit in countries such as the Philippines is reducing the risk of adverse weather (e.g., typhoons) affecting the crop compared to longer duration varieties.

In an article recently published in Crop Science, a diverse group of researchers from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) comprising agronomists, physiologists and breeders report on the advanced high-yielding, earlier-maturing lines for tropical Asia. The lines were developed from the IRRI's irrigated rice breeding pipeline.

The research team identified key agronomic traits for high yield in short-duration rice (SDR) that will assist future breeding efforts. The team found that low source-to-sink ratio was the major yield constraint of SDR and suggested that breeding should aim to enhance source capacity during grain filling. Importantly, some new SDR breeding lines yielded 11-38% higher than the most popular short-duration variety. Taken together, these findings indicate for developing improved short-duration rice varieties in the future.

More information: Phyo L. P. Won et al, Identification and characterization of high‐yielding, short‐duration rice genotypes for tropical Asia, Crop Science (2020). DOI: 10.1002/csc2.20183
Provided by American Society of Agronomy
Citation: Breeding new rice varieties will help farmers in Asia (2020, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-rice-varieties-farmers-asia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
