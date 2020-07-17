July 17, 2020

Education reform study suggests more charter regulations harm minority educators

by University of Arkansas

Robert Maranto and Ian Kingsbury. Credit: University of Arkansas

Do education regulations sometimes harm those they were intended to help? A recent study by University of Arkansas Education Reform professor Robert Maranto and former doctoral student Ian Kingsbury, now at Johns Hopkins University, says yes.

"Charter School Regulation as a Disproportionate Barrier to Entry" by Kinsbury, Maranto, and Nik Karns, just published at Urban Education, studies how public authorities grant licenses to operate in eight states and New Orleans.

Charter schools are like in that they are publically funded and cannot impose religion or discriminate in admission, but like in that parents must choose to attend and they are self-governing, freed from control by and free of many regulations, Maranto said. Most charters serve low income, heavily minority communities.

The authors find that more stringent requirements governing who can get a charter led to fewer African American and Hispanic charter operators, without any apparent improvements in school quality.

"We do not support the view that just anybody should be allowed to operate a charter school, but data do indicate that stringent requirements discriminate against minority educators, and do not improve education," the authors added. "Those regulations are probably well-intended, but they make the charter school movement less representative of the minority communities the schools serve."

Maranto and Kingsbury said states should consider decreasing rather than always increasing regulation, and "philanthropists might put more resources into small operators rather than focusing nearly all their efforts on large, well-connected charter organizations."

More information: Ian Kingsbury et al. Charter School Regulation as a Disproportionate Barrier to Entry, Urban Education (2020). DOI: 10.1177/0042085920923011
Journal information: Urban Education

Provided by University of Arkansas
