July 14, 2020

Pesticide mixtures a bigger problem than previously thought

by University of Queensland

Pesticide mixtures a bigger problem than previously thought
A spray rig actually being tested for flow rate and coverage. Credit: Farmacist

New research led by The University of Queensland has provided the first comprehensive analysis of pesticide mixtures in creeks and rivers discharging to the Great Barrier Reef.

UQ's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences researcher Associate Professor Michael Warne conducted the study with the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, and analyzed 2600 from 15 waterways that discharge into the Great Barrier Reef lagoon over a four-year period.

"While I knew many water samples would contain mixtures, I was shocked to find that essentially every sample contained mixtures of pesticides," Dr. Warne said.

"We found 99.8 percent of the samples contained pesticide mixtures with up to 20 pesticides in any single water sample.

"The issue with having mixtures of pesticides is that as the number of pesticides increases the impact to generally increases.

"This work strongly supports the inclusion of the pesticide reduction target in the Reef 2050 Water Quality Improvement Plan which aims to protect at least 99 percent of at the mouths of rivers from the adverse effects of all pesticides."

Dr. Warne said the best way to address the problem of pesticides and pesticide mixtures in run-off was to work with land managers, share information and help them to improve their pesticide management practices.

"We are doing just that with other partners including Farmacist, James Cook University and the Department of Environment and Science through Project Bluewater which is funded by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation," he said.

"This project is working with 70 sugar cane farmers in the Barratta Creek and Plane River catchments to improve their pesticide management and application, upgrade equipment, reduce pesticide use and switch to using lower risk pesticides.

"We have found the farmers involved to be very eager to engage with the science—they have embraced the challenge and are making significant steps toward improvement.

"We are looking to expand this project to include considerably more farmers in more catchments and make more rapid progress in reducing pesticide losses to waterways.

"There is always hope, but this study reveals the pesticide situation is more complex than we previously realized."

The research was published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

Explore further

High pesticide concentrations continue to enter Great Barrier Reef
More information: M. St.J. Warne et al. Analysis of pesticide mixtures discharged to the lagoon of the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, Environmental Pollution (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.envpol.2020.114088
Journal information: Environmental Pollution

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: Pesticide mixtures a bigger problem than previously thought (2020, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-pesticide-mixtures-bigger-problem-previously.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

5 hours ago

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments