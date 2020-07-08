July 8, 2020

Does early access to pension funds improve health?

by Wiley

In a recent study from Singapore, early access to pension wealth was associated with improved health status. The findings are published in Economic Inquiry.

Singapore has a unique policy that allows individuals to withdraw a proportion of their savings after their 55th birthday, which relaxes individuals' borrowing constraints. To examine its , investigators analyzed monthly survey data from 2015 to 2019, comparing individuals' self-reported health status before and after their 55th birthday.

The results indicated that early access to pension wealth improves overall . Detailed analyses of underlying mechanisms showed that early access to pension wealth might boost health by improving psychological well-being.

"Since allowing the early partial withdrawal of pension balances does not necessarily increase the fiscal burden of the government, our results imply that flexible access to pension wealth could be a cost-effective policy to improve the health of middle-aged individuals," said co-author Kanghyock Koh, Ph.D., of Korea University.

More information: Seonghoon Kim et al, DOES EARLY ACCESS TO PENSION WEALTH IMPROVE HEALTH?, Economic Inquiry (2020). DOI: 10.1111/ecin.12903
