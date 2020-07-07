July 7, 2020

Colleges that emphasize activism have more civically engaged students

by Binghamton University

college student
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Students tend to be more engaged in activism if the school that they attend emphasizes social and political issues, according to new research featuring faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

A research team including Binghamton University Assistant Professor of Student Affairs Administration John Zilvinskis examined survey responses to an experimental itemset of the National Survey of Student Engagement measuring behaviors related to . The sample included 3,257 seniors from 22 four-year institutions.

The survey items had respondents measure, "How much does your institution emphasize the following?"

  • Discussing social or political issues, causes, campaigns or organizations
  • Participating in activities focused on social or political issues, causes, campaigns or organizations
  • Organizing activities focused on social or political issues, causes, campaigns or organizations
  • Being an informed and active citizen focused on social or political issues, causes, campaigns or organizations

For administrators and educators in , the researchers found that institutions with higher averages of emphasized activism had students who were more likely to participate in these behaviors.

"The higher institutional averages could indicate that a culture of emphasizing activism leads to more student engagement in activism; however, there also may be a self-selection effect in that activists choose to attend institutions that hold these values," said Zilvinskis.

The researchers also found that Black students and queer students were significantly more likely than other respondents to participate in activism.

"Our country has a history of marginalizing people from these groups, so I suspect they are more motivated to engage in activism behaviors to create more equitable experiences," said Zilvinskis. "The disappointing counter-finding is that their straight and White peers are not as engaged in activism."

Zilvinskis is now researching student participation in high-impact practices at and the engagement of students with disabilities at these institutions.

Explore further

Higher-ranked colleges don't necessarily provide a better educational experience
More information: John Zilvinskis et al, Measuring Institutional Effects on Student Activism, Journal of College Student Development (2020). DOI: 10.1353/csd.2020.0034
Provided by Binghamton University
Citation: Colleges that emphasize activism have more civically engaged students (2020, July 7) retrieved 7 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-colleges-emphasize-civically-engaged-students.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Aerodynamics Help Please -- Warehouse fans blowing toward each other

Jul 06, 2020

What happens to the atom?

Jul 05, 2020

CERN quantum micro-blackholes

Jul 05, 2020

Do we need another language other than math?

Jul 02, 2020

Planck length and Planck time

Jun 28, 2020

Internal reflection equation question

Jun 25, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments