July 9, 2020

New analysis finds opportunities for carbon capture, storage

by University of Wyoming

The Great Plains Institute (GPI) and the University of Wyoming's Jeffrey Brown explore the planning of carbon dioxide transportation networks on a regional scale in a new analysis.

The also looks at the economic and environmental benefits that can be achieved through economies of scale to meet the United States' midcentury decarbonization goals. The paper may be found here.

Using modeling efforts to identify regional-scale CO2 infrastructure, the analysis identifies near-term capture and storage opportunities—then designs and plans the regional transport infrastructure required to maximize CO2 reductions while minimizing cost and land use impacts throughout the Midwest, Rockies, Plains, Gulf Coast and Texas.

"Planning CO2 transport infrastructure on a longer time horizon, for 2050 as opposed to 2030, achieved twice the amount of capture and storage in our modeling scenarios, while having almost no increase in land use impact and only a marginal increase in cost," GPI Director of Research Dane McFarlane says. "Thus, twice as much carbon was stored at half the cost per ton when planning a coordinated regional network for the midcentury."

The screening process identified industrial and power sector CO2 sources where retrofitting facilities to capture carbon is financially viable. This captured CO2 is transported through modeled pipeline networks to carry the CO2 to deep saline geologic formations to be stored permanently.

The expansion of the federal Section 45Q tax credit has created momentum for in the United States with a more favorable policy landscape.

"Going forward, state policy also can play an important role in complementing 45Q and other federal policies to help carbon capture projects bridge cost gaps and achieve financial feasibility," GPI Vice President Brad Crabtree says. "State policies providing incentives for carbon capture, facilitating the development of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, and implementing energy portfolio requirements can all make capture more economically feasible at local and regional levels."

Explore further

Size matters for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage
Provided by University of Wyoming
Citation: New analysis finds opportunities for carbon capture, storage (2020, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-analysis-opportunities-carbon-capture-storage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

14 hours ago

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments