June 5, 2020

Video: Plastic—the new fantastic?

by University of Cambridge

Plastic has become a malevolent symbol of our wasteful society. It's also cheap, durable, flexible, waterproof, versatile, lightweight, protective and hygienic.

During the coronavirus pandemic, plastic visors, goggles, gloves and aprons have been fundamental for protecting healthcare workers from the virus. But what about the effects on the environment of throwing away huge numbers of single-use medical protection equipment? How are we to balance our need for plastic with protecting the environment?

Released on 5 June 2020, World Environment Day, this new film considers how society might 'reset the clock' when it comes to living better with a vital material. We hear how Cambridge University's Cambridge Creative Circular Plastics Centre (CirPlas) aims to eliminate by combining blue-sky thinking with practical measures—from turning waste plastic into , to manufacturing more sustainable materials, to driving innovations in plastic recycling in a .

"Plastic is an example of how we must find ways to use resources without irreversibly changing the planet for ," adds Professor Erwin Reisner, who leads CirPlas, which is funded by UK Research and Innovation.

