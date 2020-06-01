June 1, 2020

Urban green spaces can help pollinators: new research provides basic recommendations

by American Phytopathological Society

Urban green spaces can help pollinators -- new research provides basic recommendations
Role of annual ornamental plants in supporting pollinators. Credit: Plant Management Network

Bee populations are experiencing a global decline as a result of climate change, parasites and pathogens, and pesticide exposure, as well as a lack of foraging resources due to human land use. The good news is that gardens and parks can be valuable sites for providing foraging resources to these urban pollinator communities because of their low pesticide use, complex landscapes, and protected environments.

Many and landscapers are seeking ways to make their own more friendly to pollinators. Despite the public demand for information on how to create pollinator landscapes, little research has been conducted on which plants are best for pollinators, and the information that does exist is not usually regionally specific and may be inconsistent. More recently, researchers have begun investigating the potential of human-managed green spaces to support pollinator populations.

In "More Than Meets the Eye? The Role of Annual Ornamental Plants in Supporting Pollinators," Emily Erickson presents the findings of a 2-year field study and describes pollinator visitation to a variety of popular annual ornamental plants. She also provides basic recommendations for creating a backyard pollinator garden.

Explore further

Bumble bee disease, reproduction shaped by flowering strip plants
More information: E Erickson et al, More Than Meets the Eye? The Role of Annual Ornamental Flowers in Supporting Pollinators, Environmental Entomology (2019). DOI: 10.1093/ee/nvz133
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Urban green spaces can help pollinators: new research provides basic recommendations (2020, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-urban-green-spaces-pollinators-basic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are these “flaws of evolution”?

May 31, 2020

Why siphonogamy is considered to be fertilisation?

May 31, 2020

Interesting observation concerning hydroxychloroquine

May 30, 2020

Are human actions part of evolution?

May 30, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 30, 2020

What is the scientific explanation for herd immunity?

May 29, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments