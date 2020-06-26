June 26, 2020

Taste similarity of food products can be compared with the help of electroencephalography

by National Research University Higher School of Economics

cookies
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Marina Domracheva and Sofya Kulikova, researchers from HSE University's campus in Perm, have discovered a new approach to analyze the perceived similarity of food products, based on electroencephalography (EEG) signals. They note that the power of gamma oscillations can reflect similarities in a cross-modal approach. Their paper was published in the journal Food Quality and Preference.

The most common tools used to understand people's perception of food products are hall tests, surveys and observations. There is a general assumption that consumers can evaluate and express their real preferences, but it is not uncommon when a consumer's expressed opinion of the product does not comply with their behavior. In addition, such research can be costly for companies.

Neuromarketing may help to eliminate these troubles. To analyze consumers' preferences, neuromarketing specialists can apply neuroimaging technologies, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and electroencephalography (EEG).

The researchers from HSE University used a cross-modal approach to study how food product similarity is assessed. This approach is based on the integration of senses from different modalities (taste, smell, and visual appearance) in an integral image of an object. For this experiment, 18 participants tasted multi-cereal candies, and then looked at images of similar objects, such as cookies, cereal bars or oatmeal. The respondents evaluated the similarities of each of these products with the candy they had just tried. While this was happening, their was recorded using EEG.

Two EEG-based metrics were considered as a potential measure of product similarity: the power of induced during a 400-600 ms period after the presentation of a visual stimulus and an amplitude of N400 evoked response potentials.

In EEG-registered brain activity, oscillations of varying frequency and amplitude can be detected, which are related to various psychological processes. Gamma oscillations have frequency over 30 Hz and are detected when the brain is solving tasks that require focusing the attention and exchanging the information between different brain areas.

Evoked gamma with a power of 30-80 Hz is thought to ensure the distributed processing of information in various areas of the brain to form a common consistent perception of a given object on the basis of its various characteristics—visual, audial, and taste. For example, if the vocalization of an animal is congruent with the animal's image, the power of the evoked gamma oscillations grows. The researchers also assumed that a similar effect may be observed when are compared. And indeed, when the respondents looked at products that were similar to multi-cereal candies (such as cereal bars), the power of the gamma oscillations was at their highest.

"The amplitude of the N400-like negative difference component is registered by EEG when we see a minor error or incongruency: e.g, between a taste feeling and the visual perception of the product," says Sofya Kulikova. "When an experiment participant tasted the candy and then viewed an image of broccoli or fried potatoes, the amplitude was at its highest."

The N400-like component is a wave that appears on the EEG at about 400 ms after the onset of the stimulus and has a negative amplitude polarity.

It turned out that both approaches are reasonable, but the N400-like component amplitude displayed a high variability among the respondents. Therefore, in a perceived similarity assessment, it is better to rely on the power of oscillations.

The approach discovered by the researchers may be applied to neuromarketing studies of food taste perception. In particular, this method can be a useful tool to study the perception of new innovative products manufactured with the use of innovative technologies, or from unconventional ingredients, to which consumers might be unaccustomed.

Explore further

Brainwave activity reveals potential biomarker for autism in children
More information: Marina Domracheva et al, EEG correlates of perceived food product similarity in a cross-modal taste-visual task, Food Quality and Preference (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.foodqual.2020.103980
Provided by National Research University Higher School of Economics
Citation: Taste similarity of food products can be compared with the help of electroencephalography (2020, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-similarity-food-products-electroencephalography.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jun 25, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

Liquid junction potential

Jun 17, 2020

To add more ions, but not get any precipitate?

Jun 12, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Jun 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments