June 3, 2020

Martian moon's orbit hints at an ancient ring of Mars

by SETI Institute

**
Credit: https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/moons/mars-moons/deimos/in-depth/

Scientists from the SETI Institute and Purdue University have found that the only way to produce Deimos's unusually tilted orbit is for Mars to have had a ring billions of years ago. While some of the more massive planets in our solar system have giant rings and numerous big moons, Mars only has two small, misshapen moons, Phobos and Deimos. Although these moons are small, their peculiar orbits hide important secrets about their past.

For a long time, scientists believed that Mars's two moons, discovered in 1877, were captured asteroids. However, since their orbits are almost in the same plane as Mars's equator, that the moons must have formed at the same time as Mars. But the orbit of the smaller, more distant Deimos is tilted by two degrees.

"The fact that Deimos's orbit is not exactly in plane with Mars's equator was considered unimportant, and nobody cared to try to explain it," says lead author Matija Ćuk, a research scientist at the SETI Institute. "But once we had a big new idea and we looked at it with new eyes, Deimos's revealed its big secret."

This significant new idea was put forward in 2017 by Ćuk's co-author David Minton, professor at Purdue University and his then-graduate student Andrew Hesselbrock. Hesselbrock and Minton noted that Mars's inner moon, Phobos, is losing height as its tiny gravity is interacting with the looming Martian globe. Soon, in astronomical terms, Phobos's orbit will drop too low, and Mars's gravity will pull it apart to make a ring around the planet. Hesselbrock and Minton proposed that over billions of years, generations of Martian moons were destroyed into rings. Each time, the ring would then give rise to a new, smaller moon to repeat the cycle over again.

This cyclic Martian moon theory has one crucial element that makes Deimos's tilt possible: a newborn moon would move away from the ring and Mars. Which is in the opposite direction from the inward spiral Phobos is experiencing due to gravitational interactions with Mars. An outward-migrating moon just outside the rings can encounter a so-called orbital resonance, in which Deimos's is three times that of the other moon.

These orbital resonances are picky but predictable about the direction in which they are crossed. We can tell that only an outward-moving moon could have strongly affected Deimos, which means that Mars must have had a ring pushing the inner moon outward. Ćuk and collaborators deduce that this moon may have been 20 times as massive as Phobos, and may have been its "grandparent" existing just over 3 billion years ago, which was followed by two more ring-moon cycles, with the latest moon being Phobos.

This insight from a modest tilt of a humble moon's has some significant consequences for our understanding of Mars and its moons. The discovery of the past orbital resonance all but clinches the cyclic ring-moon theory for Mars. It implies that for much of its history, Mars possessed a prominent ring. While Deimos is billions of years old, Ćuk and collaborators believe Phobos is young as go, forming maybe only 200 million years ago, just in time for the dinosaurs.

These theories may be up for some serious testing in a few years, as Japanese space agency JAXA plans to send a spacecraft to Phobos in 2024, which would collect samples from the moon's surface and bring them back to Earth. Ćuk is hopeful that this will give us firm answers about the murky past of the Martian moons: "I do theoretical calculations for a living, and they are good, but getting them tested against the real world now and then is even better."

Explore further

Does Mars have rings? Not right now, but maybe one day
More information: Evidence for a Past Martian Ring from the Orbital Inclination of Deimos. arXiv:2006.00645 [astro-ph.EP] arxiv.org/abs/2006.00645
Provided by SETI Institute
Citation: Martian moon's orbit hints at an ancient ring of Mars (2020, June 3) retrieved 3 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-martian-moon-orbit-hints-ancient.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
79 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

X-ray astronomy

10 hours ago

Does the expansion of the Universe affect orbiting bodies?

18 hours ago

Does anyone know where Earth's gravity stops and space begins?

Jun 02, 2020

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jun 02, 2020

Answers to a question about extraterrestrial life

Jun 01, 2020

Concept clarification -- Definition of foreground and background in astrophysical observations

Jun 01, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments