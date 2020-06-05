Image: Arm out to asteroid

Credit: ESA-G. Porter

This robotic arm, moving along a 33-m-long track, forms ESA's GNC Rendezvous, Approach and Landing Simulator, used to simulate close approach to targets such as drifting satellites or asteroids.

GRALS is part of the Agency's Orbital Robotics and Guidance, Navigation and Control Laboratory. It was recently used to try out a new GNC testbed system for improved high-fidelity testing of navigation cameras, processors and other hardware, developed with ASTOS Solutions GmbH in Germany, supported through ESA's General Support Technology Programme.

