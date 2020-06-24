June 24, 2020

US energy laggards still not Paris compliant: analysis

by Patrick Galey

A number of oil and gas companies have pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050
A number of oil and gas companies have pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050

US-based oil and gas majors are lagging well behind their European counterparts when it comes to plans for cutting emissions to comply with the Paris climate deal, according to analysis released Wednesday.

The 2015 accord seeks to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Farenheit) above pre-industrial levels through sweeping cuts in .

Prompted by national commitments as part of the Paris deal, a number of large energy companies, including BP and Shell, have recently announced plans to reach "net zero" emissions by 2050.

If a company is net zero, it is removing as many emissions as it produces.

Market analyst Carbon Tracker looked at the plans that energy majors had announced to curb their carbon pollution, be that by transitioning away from fossil fuels or investing in new CO2 reducing technology.

It concluded that European companies such as ENI and Repsol—which include in their reduction plans so-called Scope 3 emissions that make up the vast majority of their footprints—as among the most Paris-friendly majors.

In contrast, it said that US behemoths ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips were failing to align their with the world's carbon budget—that is, how much more we can pollute before the Paris goals are out of reach.

"Of the three US majors, the highest ranked , Chevron, has committed to cut just the equivalent of 1-3 percent in overall emissions," said Mike Coffin, an oil and gas analyst at Carbon Tracker who compiled Wednesday's report.

Emission reduction pledges under the Paris climate accord
Ranking of countries on emission reduction pledges under the Paris climate accord, against goal to keep global temperature rise below 1.5°Celsius.

"It's a tiny amount. And they're the best."

Chevron and ConocoPhillips did not respond for requests for comment from AFP.

ExxonMobil said it supported the Paris deal but pointed out that the accord "does not contemplate or require individual companies to reduce production".

All three companies have pledged to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions—direct and indirect emissions from their operations.

But they have held off plans for Scope 3 emissions. These are the produced when purchasers burn the oil and gas extracted by the majors.

The energy industry continues to invest overwhelmingly in new oil and gas fields that contain more than enough pollution to blow the Paris temperature goals out of the water.

"In order to reach the Paris targets oil and gas consumption needs to go down," Coffin told AFP.

"Whether that's through policy, from consumers, or investors recognising the financial risks—whatever the reason, it poses a problem to oil and gas producers because there is less demand for their products."

Explore further

Energy giants face 35% output cut to hit Paris climate goals: watchdog

© 2020 AFP

Citation: US energy laggards still not Paris compliant: analysis (2020, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-energy-laggards-paris-compliant-analysis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

13 hours ago

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments