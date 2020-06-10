June 10, 2020

China reports progress in swine fever vaccine trials

A widespread outbreak of swine fever wiped out about 40 percent of China's pig herd
A widespread outbreak of swine fever wiped out about 40 percent of China's pig herd

A vaccine developed in China for African swine fever, which devastated the country's pig herd and caused pork prices to soar, is progressing smoothly, according to results reported on Wednesday.

The widespread outbreak of swine fever since August 2018 has disrupted the supply of pork in China, where it is a staple meat, with millions of animals culled.

The disease wiped out about 40 percent of the country's pig herd, causing prices to rocket as officials struggled to stabilise supplies.

Authorities have since been looking into means of preventing the disease, and the passed a national review in December 2019, according to a report by the China Science Daily posted on the website of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

In March, the vaccine was approved by the agriculture ministry for in northern Heilongjiang province, central Henan province and northwest Xinjiang region.

Clinical trials of the vaccine developed by the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute were seeing "smooth progress", according to the CAAS.

About 3,000 pigs are involved in the ongoing trials, launched between April and June, with the animals in "good condition", said the report.

Vaccinated sows have not shown abnormal clinical conditions or miscarriages, and the pigs have not made any toxic discharge of the vaccine.

Since immunisation, the has been under one percent, and the immunised herd has not shown significant differences to the .

The CAAS is expected to "accelerate the development of the vaccine" in the next step.

Explore further

East Timor says swine fever outbreak kills hundreds of hogs

© 2020 AFP

Citation: China reports progress in swine fever vaccine trials (2020, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-china-swine-fever-vaccine-trials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Imaging Fresnel Lens Theory

45 minutes ago

Quantum finance equation explanation please

3 hours ago

Electromagnetic radiation effect on health.

14 hours ago

Derivation of Average Square Energy Fluctuation in a Canonical System

Jun 09, 2020

What is Consciousness? How does it affect our Physical Universe?

Jun 08, 2020

Raytracing Programs

Jun 04, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments