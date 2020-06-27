June 27, 2020

Australian outback station turned into national park

This undated handout photo from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service shows Narriearra Station
This undated handout photo from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service shows Narriearra Station

A slice of the Australian outback almost the size of greater London will be turned into a national park to help protect threatened species, authorities said Saturday, in a move welcomed by green groups.

Narriearra Station, a 1,534-square kilometre (592-square-mile) property in northwest New South Wales, is the biggest purchase of private land for ever made by the , Environment Minister Matt Kean said.

It stretches across floodplains, wetlands and landscapes "currently not found anywhere in NSW national parks", he added.

Kean did not disclose the for the property.

"Narriearra is an important refuge for threatened wildlife, with more than 25 threatened animal species, including nearly 90 per cent of NSW's and breeding areas for the nationally endangered Grey Grasswren," said Kean.

Indigenous artefacts, tools and stone arrangements are also found across the property and the local Aboriginal Land Council has been invited to suggest a name for the , he added.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) welcomed the new park.

"This new National Park is an example of the ambitious action required to slow and reverse the biodiversity extinction crisis," WWF Australia's Stuart Blanch said, but added NSW needed to do more.

Blanch also called on the government to employ people from the local indigenous community to help protect important sites and manage the land.

Conservation organisation Pew Charitable Trusts also hailed the move.

"The Outback landscapes in western New South Wales have not been highly protected and the scale of this historic purchase is exciting," the group's Australian director Barry Traill said.

Explore further

Australia firefighters save world's only rare dinosaur trees

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Australian outback station turned into national park (2020, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-australian-outback-station-national.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is this study worth making lifestyle changes over?

1 hour ago

miRNA profile analysis

5 hours ago

A Competitor to the Drake Equation

13 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

16 hours ago

How are parasites able to imitate other animals?

Jun 25, 2020

Necrosis Vs apoptosis

Jun 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments