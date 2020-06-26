June 26, 2020

Agricultural fires in central Africa light up in Suomi NPP satellite image

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Agricultural fires in central Africa light up in Suomi NPP satellite image
Fires have spread across the majority of the landscape in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in this NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument from June 25, 2020. Credit: NASA image courtesy Worldview Earth Data operated by the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center Earth Science Data and Information System (EOSDIS) project. Caption by Lynn Jenner with information from Global Forest Watch.

Fires have spread across the majority of the landscape in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in this NOAA/NASA Suomi NPP satellite image using the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) instrument from June 25, 2020. Fires of this number are not uncommon at this time of year in Africa. During the agricultural season of clearing field and planting new ones, farmers set fire to the remains of old crop fields to rid them of the leftover grasses and scrub. This action also helps return nutrients to the soil to ensure a good crop during the next planting season.

This agricultural ritual is one that is at least 12,000 years ago. It is economical for the farmer since large equipment is not needed to clear the fields. In Angola, the Global Forest Watch website (using data from the VIIRS instrument on the Suomi NPP satellite) had 61,661 alerts for fires for the past week (June 18—June 25). In the Democratic Republic of the Congo there are 102,738 VIIRS alerts for for that same period.

"Slash and burn" agriculture is practiced most often in regions including parts of Africa, northern South America, and Southeast Asia, where an abundance of grasslands and rainforests are found. While fire helps enhance crops and grasses for pasture, the fires also produce smoke that degrades air quality. The smoke released by any type of fire (forest, brush, crop, structure, tires, waste or wood burning) is a mixture of particles and chemicals produced by incomplete burning of carbon-containing materials. All smoke contains , carbon dioxide and particulate matter or soot and is hazardous to breathe.

Explore further

Prescribed fires consume Kansas landscape
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Agricultural fires in central Africa light up in Suomi NPP satellite image (2020, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-agricultural-central-africa-suomi-npp.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

20 hours ago

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

Nevada 6.5

May 15, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments