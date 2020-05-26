Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch
by Marcia Dunn
Stormy weather is threatening to delay SpaceX's first astronaut launch.
A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center, carrying a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. It will be the first time astronauts launch from Florida in nine years and a first for a private company.
The manager of NASA's commercial crew program, Kathy Lueders, said everything was progressing well—at least on the ground.
"Now the only thing we need to do is figure out how to control the weather," she said Monday evening as rain continued to drench the area. "We're continuing to be vigilant and careful and make sure we do this right."
Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40%. But that doesn't include the conditions all the way up the U.S. and Canadian coasts and across the sea to Ireland—a complicated mix of measurements unique to the Dragon crew capsule.
The Dragon's emergency escape system can kick in, if necessary, all the way to orbit. If that happens, the capsule will need relatively calm wind and seas in which to splash down.
SpaceX will have at least two recovery ships deployed off Florida, and NASA will have two military cargo planes ready to take off. Additional planes will be stationed in New York and England to assist with a potential water rescue, according to Lueders.
Hans Koenigsmann, a vice president for SpaceX, said the launch control team will incorporate global weather patterns and models to determine whether it's safe to launch.
"If the weather gods are working with us," he said, liftoff will occur at 4:33 p.m. SpaceX has a split-second launch window.
The good news is that the tropical weather headed toward Cape Canaveral should be gone in a couple days, with conditions also improving up the Eastern Seaboard later in the week.
If SpaceX doesn't launch Wednesday, its next attempt would be Saturday.
Citation:
Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch (2020, May 26)
retrieved 26 May 2020
from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-stormy-weather-damper-spacex-1st.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments