May 1, 2020

NASA plea: Stay home for 1st home astronaut launch in years

by Marcia Dunn

In this July 8, 2011 file photo, spectators watch the space shuttle Atlantis lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Atlantis was the 135th and final space shuttle launch for NASA. On Friday, May 1, 2020, NASA and SpaceX urged everyone to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade, coming up later in the month, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

NASA and SpaceX on Friday urged everyone to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top officials warned the public against traveling to Florida for the May 27 launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.

It will be the first launch of astronauts from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in nine years—ever since the last space shuttle flight in 2011. It also will be the first attempt by a private company to fly astronauts to orbit.

For space space shuttle launches, hundreds of thousands of people would descend on Kennedy Space Center and nearby beaches, said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"The challenge that we're up against right now is we want to keep everybody safe," he said. "And so we're asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center, and I will tell you that makes me sad to even say it. Boy, I wish we could make this into something really spectacular."

Bridenstine urged the public to watch the launch online or on TV from home.

"We don't want an outbreak," of COVID-19, he told reporters.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell agreed it's a shame more people won't be able to enjoy the launch from Florida. But she encouraged people to "be there for the ride with us."

"We'll be together in spirit more so than in ," she said.

After the ended, NASA turned to to deliver cargo and ferry astronauts to the space station. In the meantime, Russian Soyuz capsules have been the sole means of crew transportation to the orbiting lab. Boeing also is working to launch astronauts under NASA's commercial crew program.

NASA announces first SpaceX crewed flight for May 27

NASA plea: Stay home for 1st home astronaut launch in years (2020, May 1)
