May 13, 2020

New software supports decision-making for animal and plant breeders

by University of Göttingen

animal
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers at the University of Göttingen has developed an innovative software program for the simulation of breeding programs. The Modular Breeding Program Simulator (MoBPS) enables the simulation of highly complex animal and plant breeding programs and is designed to assist breeders in everyday decision-making. Furthermore, the program is intended to be a cornerstone for further studies in breeding research in Göttingen. In addition to purely economic criteria in breeding, the research team is striving for goals such as sustainability, conservation of genetic diversity and improved animal welfare. The software was presented in the journal G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics.

"By simulating breeding programs, conclusions can be drawn about genetic improvements," says Torsten Pook from the Centre for Integrated Breeding Research (Cibreed) at the University of Göttingen. "In fact, potentially problematic issues such as inbreeding or adverse effects on the health of the animals can also be identified at an early stage." Pook is the main developer of MoBPS. The software offers opportunities to realistically model common processes in breeding such as selection, reproduction and data collection (e.g., DNA information, trait observations). At the same time, it can simulate millions of matings of with certain features in just a few minutes.

"From the simulation of simple maize-breeding programs to increased consideration of bone stability in horse breeding, and the simulated development of red deer populations in Baden-Württemberg over the last 200 years, everything has been done," said Pook. The next goal of the research team is to develop an additional module for MoBPS that can automatically optimize breeding programs with a large number of variables and under given constraints.

Explore further

Genetic diversity improves yield in hybrid crop varieties
More information: Torsten Pook et al, MoBPS - Modular Breeding Program Simulator, G3: Genes|Genomes|Genetics (2020). DOI: 10.1534/g3.120.401193
Provided by University of Göttingen
Citation: New software supports decision-making for animal and plant breeders (2020, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-software-decision-making-animal-breeders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Testing a population for Coronavirus - Minimizing the number of tests

12 hours ago

Salmon parasite has no mitochondrial DNA

20 hours ago

Giant viruses: gene capture or redundancy?

May 12, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 11, 2020

Attempt to fast track some potential antiviral drugs from known drugs

May 09, 2020

Covid 19 population study, Vitamin D, and controversy

May 09, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments