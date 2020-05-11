May 11, 2020

Slight earthquake rattles Rome awake, no damage known yet

A slight earthquake rattled Romans awake early Monday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Italian geological institute gave the temblor a preliminary magnitude of 3.3. It said it struck at 5:03 a.m. with an in Fonte Nuova, a small town northeast of the capital in the province of Rome. Its depth was 11 kilometers (6 miles).

It came as Italy, once the European epicenter of COVID-19, is emerging from a two-month coronavirus lockdown.

Italy is frequently hit by earthquakes, with the last major ones striking central Italy starting in 2016 that claimed hundreds of lives and leveled towns.

