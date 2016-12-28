December 28, 2016

Moderate earthquake hits Romania, no injuries, no damage

Authorities say an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale has hit Romania, reverberating through the capital and central Romania. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The National Earth Physics Institute said the temblor struck at 1:20 a.m. (1120 GMT) Wednesday. Residents reported that doors rattled and hanging lampshades swung.

The quake had a depth of slightly less than 100 kilometers (62 miles)) and its epicenter was in Vrancea, eastern Romania, a .

Mircea Radulian, the institute's scientific director, told national news agency Agerpres that it was a "typical" earthquake for the area and he did not expect significant aftershocks.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Moderate earthquake hits Romania, no injuries, no damage (2016, December 28) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-moderate-earthquake-romania-injuries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Earthquake measuring 5.3 hits Romania, causing minor damage
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)