May 20, 2020

Cambridge University moves lectures online until next year

Cambridge University
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Cambridge University will have no face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 at the earliest in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Cambridge is the first UK university to set out its plans for the coming starting in September.

"The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during the pandemic," the university said in a statement Tuesday.

"Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year."

Lectures would continue to be available online.

Smaller teaching groups could also take place in person, the university said, but only as long as they conform to requirements.

The university moved all teaching online in March. Exams will also be carried out virtually.

The decision by Cambridge comes as a row has escalated in the UK about whether or not it is safe for students to return to school.

Government ministers plan to partially reopen English primary schools from June 1, but this is being challenged by some unions and local councils over safety concerns.

Britain has the highest death toll in Europe and the second-worst in the world behind the United States.

The government's official rolling tally, of deaths after positive tests, stood at 35,341 on Tuesday.

But broader statistics including suspected virus deaths took the toll to at least 41,000.

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Cambridge University moves lectures online until next year (2020, May 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-cambridge-university-online-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UK virus toll over 41,000, with 10,000 care homes deaths
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

5 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

11 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

18 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

18 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)