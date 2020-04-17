April 17, 2020

Video: Views of Earth from BepiColombo's flyby

by European Space Agency

Earth
A composite image of the Western hemisphere of the Earth. Credit: NASA

A compilation of about 200 images collected by the joint European-Japanese mission BepiColombo during its first—and only—flyby of Earth on 10 April 2020, a manoeuvre needed to adjust its trajectory en route to its destination, Mercury. The spacecraft, equipped with three 'selfie' cameras, captured a series of stunning images of our home planet as it closed in, approached, and finally departed.

In this video, Earth first appears as a rotating marble from behind the spacecraft structure and in the sequence captured on 9 April. Later, in the images shot just before , less than 13 000 km from Earth's surface, the planet appears in greater detail, with the outline of East Africa, the Arabian peninsula and India well in sight, between the spacecraft's instrument boom on the left and its medium-gain antenna on the right. Finally, the sequence of images taken by BepiColombo as it moved away on 10 and 11 April show a crescent Earth shining against the cosmic darkness; towards the end of the video, the Moon also makes an appearance, visible as a tiny speck of light near the end of the spacecraft solar array.

Credit: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO; Music: TV3 - CC BY-NC-ND 4.0; Lyrics author & melody composer: Stefano Orsini; Music score: Angelo Coccia & Silvano Buogo, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Explore further

Mercury-bound spacecraft buzzes Earth, beams back pictures
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Views of Earth from BepiColombo's flyby (2020, April 17) retrieved 17 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-video-views-earth-bepicolombo-flyby.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Backyard astronomers, how do you decide what to look at?

5 hours ago

Free Online Public Lecture - Seeing the Unseeable: Capturing an Image of a Black Hole

10 hours ago

What Did Hubble See On Your Birthday?

17 hours ago

Wicked pink supermoon the other night! Pics

19 hours ago

White dwarf Ultra-relativistic electrons

Apr 16, 2020

Personal opinions please! Lunar/martian meteorites or not?

Apr 16, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments