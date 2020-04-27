April 27, 2020

Quantum electrodynamics experiment 'major step toward' large-scale implementation

by Heidelberg University

Quantum electrodynamics experiment
Artistic visualization: Symmetries constrain the motion of ultracold atoms in the lab. Credit: © Cellule

The fundamental laws of physics are based on symmetries that determine the interactions between charged particles, among other things. Using ultracold atoms, researchers at Heidelberg University have experimentally constructed the symmetries of quantum electrodynamics. They hope to gain new insights for implementing future quantum technologies that can simulate complex physical phenomena. The results of the study were published in the journal Science.

The theory of quantum electrodynamics deals with the electromagnetic interaction between electrons and light particles. It is based on so-called U(1) symmetry, which, for instance, specifies the movement of particles. With their experiments, the Heidelberg physicists, under the direction of Junior Professor Dr. Fred Jendrzejewski, seek to advance the efficient investigation of this complex physical theory. They recently experimentally realized one elementary building block. "We see the results of our research as a major step toward a platform built from a chain of properly connected for a large-scale implementation of quantum in ," explains Prof. Jendrzejewski, who directs an Emmy Noether group at Heidelberg University's Kirchhoff Institute for Physics.

According to the researchers, one possible application would be developing large-scale quantum devices to simulate complex physical phenomena that cannot be studied with particle accelerators. The elementary block developed for this study could also benefit the investigation of problems in materials research, such as in strongly interacting systems that are difficult to calculate.

Explore further

Ultracold quantum particles break classical symmetry
More information: Alexander Mil et al, A scalable realization of local U(1) gauge invariance in cold atomic mixtures, Science (2020). DOI: 10.1126/science.aaz5312
Journal information: Science

Provided by Heidelberg University
Citation: Quantum electrodynamics experiment 'major step toward' large-scale implementation (2020, April 27) retrieved 27 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-quantum-electrodynamics-major-large-scale.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
259 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conduction heat transfer with varying cross section

3 hours ago

Gas - cylinder - piston problem

4 hours ago

Physics Challenge April 2020

15 hours ago

Suggestion for resources about cosmic rays

16 hours ago

How can the rotation of galaxies be explained?

Apr 25, 2020

Magnetism - stability of a ring with a sphere inside it?

Apr 24, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments