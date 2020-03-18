March 18, 2020

New technique has potential to protect oranges from citrus greening

by American Phytopathological Society

orange
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Citrus greening, also called Huanglongbing (HLB), is devastating the citrus industry. Florida alone has experienced a 50 to 75 percent reduction in citrus production. There are no resistant varieties of citrus available and limited disease control measures.

Some scientists think it is possible that orange juice could one day become as expensive and rare as caviar. In an effort to prevent this, three plant pathologists at the University of California-Berkeley and United States Department of Agriculture conducted research into ways to boost citrus immunity and protect the valuable fruit against citrus greening.

Because the bacteria that causes citrus greening cannot be grown in a lab, scientists have to find novel ways to conduct experiments. The University of California-Berkeley/USDA team looked at many different strains of the bacteria that cause citrus greening to see if they could identify peptides (a compound of two or more amino acids) that would trigger immune responses.

"This was a long list, so we narrowed it down by selecting that were a bit different in their peptide sequence, which might imply that the bacterium had made those sequence changes so that they wouldn't be recognized by the plant ," explained Jennifer D. Lewis, group leader of the research team. "Then we further narrowed that list to peptides from strains that caused disease in citrus."

Through this research, they showed that two peptides could trigger immune responses in multiple plant species, including citrus. These peptides may play a role in preventing or reducing yield loss from .

According to Lewis, "We thought it was particularly interesting that some of the peptides predicted to elicit a response, could actually trigger immune responses in multiple plant species. This suggests that the to these peptides is conserved across species."

More information: Yuan Chen et al, Comparative Genomics Screen Identifies Microbe-Associated Molecular Patterns from 'Candidatus Liberibacter' spp. That Elicit Immune Responses in Plants, Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (2019). DOI: 10.1094/MPMI-11-19-0309-R
Journal information: Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions

Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: New technique has potential to protect oranges from citrus greening (2020, March 18) retrieved 18 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-technique-potential-oranges-citrus-greening.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
