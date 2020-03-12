March 12, 2020

NASA finds ex-Tropical Cyclone 21S affecting Australia's Pilbara Coast

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds ex-Tropical Cyclone 21S affecting Australia's Pilbara Coast
On Mar. 12, 2020, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Ex-Tropical Cyclone 21S, affecting Western Australia's Pilbara coast. Credit: NASA Worldview

NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean and provided forecasters with a visible image of Ex-Tropical Cyclone 21S. Although no longer a tropical cyclone, the system has triggered warnings for heavy rainfall and winds.

Tropical 21S was along the Pilbara coast. The Pilbara Coast is also known as the northwest coast of Western Australia.

The final warning from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) on 21S as a tropical system came on Mar. 11 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC). At the time, it had maximum sustained winds near 35 knots (64 kph/40 mph) and was moving to the southwest and toward the coast of Western Australia.

On March 12, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of 21S that showed the storm affecting the states of Gascoyne and Pilbara. The image showed the low-level circulation center still offshore and the bulk of clouds and precipitation over Western Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (ABM) issued warnings. ABM said, "Severe Weather events are forecast to affect Exmouth, Onslow, Barrow Island and Coral Bay. Along the northwest Pilbara coast between Mardie and Coral Bay, sustained gales are possible from late this evening until Friday morning. The weather system may also cause damaging wind gusts to 100 kilometers per hour that could result in damage to homes and property in or near thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is possible with isolated falls of 50 to 100mm [`2 to 4 inches]."

At 4:00 p.m. AWST (4 a.m. EST) on Mar. 12, the ABM said ex-tropical cyclone 21S was located about 150 km (93 miles) north of Onslow, moving south southwest. ABM forecasters indicated the low-pressure area is expected to reach the coast later on Thursday or early Friday and may travel parallel to the Gascoyne . The tropical is not expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone but is likely to cause a period of and squally winds.

NASA's Terra satellite is one in a fleet of NASA satellites that provide data for hurricane research.

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Explore further

NASA sees tropical storm Damien form off Australia's Pilbara coast
More information: For updated forecasts from ABM, visit: http://www.bom.gov.au/
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds ex-Tropical Cyclone 21S affecting Australia's Pilbara Coast (2020, March 12) retrieved 12 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-nasa-ex-tropical-cyclone-21s-affecting.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crimson snow Algae

Mar 03, 2020

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments