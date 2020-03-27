March 27, 2020

Is your dog really happy you're home?

by Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University

Is your dog really happy you’re home?
Credit: Jon-Eric Melsaeter/Creative Commons

Humans aren't the only species that finds routine comforting—our pets benefit from it as well. So making the transition to working from home can impact the entire family, pets included.

Margaret Gruen, assistant professor of behavioral medicine at NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine, says that for accustomed to staying home alone, the change is most likely welcome.

"Overall, dogs are happy to see you, particularly if they are crated or alone during the day. However, the same recommendations we've all been given for helping people adapt to the change—maintaining a schedule, eating at normal times, etc.—are important for pets as well. The more animals can predict what may happen, the more comfortable they are.

"For instance, you may be able to take your dog for an extra walk at midday now, which is great, but you should try to keep basically the same morning and evening routines in place that you had while working or going to school."

What about cats?

If aren't as outwardly enthused, it doesn't mean that they're not pleased to be with you—it could just be that you're interrupting their beauty sleep.

"Cats do sleep a good chunk of the day," Gruen says. "So if the household is busier, they may be trying to find somewhere quiet to nap. You can watch them for signs of irritation, although you may find that they do become more interactive while you're around."

Keeping routines in place won't just help your household run smoothly now—it will ease the eventual transition back to work and school.

"If you have a pet that spends time crated or in a particular space during the day when you're gone, you can ease them back into that routine slowly by having them spend some time there while you're and gradually building that up as you prepare to go back to your former schedule," Gruen says. "The more you can do to set them up for success now, the better it will be for everyone in the future."

Explore further

Dogs, cats can't pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Is your dog really happy you're home? (2020, March 27) retrieved 27 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-dog-happy-youre-home.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

I want to try an experiment related to mechanics -- suggestions please

Mar 02, 2020

Cloud chamber - electron tracks? - solved

Mar 01, 2020

Recoil dampening in silencers and supressors

Mar 01, 2020

My cloud chamber didn't make any tracks...

Feb 29, 2020

P-N junction Semiconductors

Feb 29, 2020

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Feb 28, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments