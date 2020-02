Credit: University of Southampton

Freya Radford is a PhD student in Geography and Environmental Science. She is researching micro-plastic pollution in agricultural land through organic fertilisers made from sewage sludge.

Watch the video to see Freya working in a muddy field and in her lab, explaining how micro-plastics find their way into the wastewater treatment system and her research into the effect this is having on our soil.

