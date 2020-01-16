January 16, 2020

Philippines says danger high despite volcano 'lull'

Residents clean the roof of their home covered in mud and ash due to the eruption of the nearby Taal volcano at a village in Lau
Residents clean the roof of their home covered in mud and ash due to the eruption of the nearby Taal volcano at a village in Laurel, Batangas province

The threat of the Philippines' Taal volcano unleashing a potentially catastrophic eruption remains high, authorities warned Thursday, saying it was showing dangerous signs despite a "lull" in spewing ash.

Scores of earthquakes rattle the region daily and large fissures are opening up in the ground, which means the magma that would fuel a is still flowing beneath.

Authorities are struggling to keep evacuees, some 50,000 of whom fled to shelters after Taal burst to life Sunday, away from the around the .

People are trying to get back to homes they left in a hurry to get a change of clothes, feed livestock and pets and check on properties damaged by the fissures or covered with a thick layer of ash.

"Please allow us to observe the lull period for now. We are studying what that means," Maria Antonia Bornas, a scientist from the Philippines' seismology agency told reporters.

"A long lull could be just a break from volcanic activity," she said. "The danger remains."

Authorities have warned since Sunday that the volcano, which sits south of Manila and is one of the country's most active, could let loose a powerful in "hours or days".

  • A fisherman paddles his wooden boat next to houses and coconut tress covered in mud and ash due to the eruption of the nearby Ta
    A fisherman paddles his wooden boat next to houses and coconut tress covered in mud and ash due to the eruption of the nearby Taal volcano
  • Authorities have warned that the volcano, which is one of the country's most active, could let loose a powerful eruption within
    Authorities have warned that the volcano, which is one of the country's most active, could let loose a powerful eruption within 'hours or days'

Taal's last eruption was in 1977, but it has a long history of activity. In 1965 an eruption at the volcano, which is a popular tourist attraction set in a picturesque lake, killed some 200 people.

The country's most powerful explosion in recent years was the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, about 100 kilometres northwest of Manila, which killed more than 800 people.

Explore further

Philippine volcano trembles more, spews lava half-mile high

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Philippines says danger high despite volcano 'lull' (2020, January 16) retrieved 16 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-philippines-danger-high-volcano-lull.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hydrogen in the gas grid

8 hours ago

Highest recorded temperature in a given year

12 hours ago

20200108 Finally some lightning

Jan 11, 2020

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 09, 2020

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Jan 09, 2020

Are changes in the Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown and the ice ages?

Jan 09, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments