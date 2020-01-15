January 15, 2020

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon up 85 percent in 2019

View of the landscape from the BR163 highway, near Santarem, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest in 2019
View of the landscape from the BR163 highway, near Santarem, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest in 2019

Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil soared 85 percent in 2019, compared with the previous year, official data showed Tuesday.

The 9,166 kilometers (3,539 square miles) cleared was the highest number in at least five years, according to Brazil's National Institute for Space Research.

In 2018, the deforested area was 4,946 square kilometers.

The sharp increase overlapped the first year in office of President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic who has eased restrictions on exploiting the Amazon's vast riches.

The data was collected by the satellite-based DETER system, which monitors deforestation in real time.

It comes after fires ravaged swaths of the Amazon basin last year, igniting a global outcry and diplomatic feud between Bolsonaro and European leaders.

The number of fires in the rainforest rose 30 percent to 89,178 in 2019, compared with the previous year, the latest official data show.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on Bolsonaro to reverse his environmental policy, which the campaign group says has accelerated and encouraged attacks on forest defenders.

In recent months, three indigenous people have been killed in two separate incidents in the northeastern state of Maranhao.

One of them died after being ambushed by loggers. The others were killed in a drive-by shooting.

Explore further

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon up by more than double: data

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon up 85 percent in 2019 (2020, January 15) retrieved 15 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-deforestation-brazil-amazon-percent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Highest recorded temperature in a given year

12 hours ago

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Jan 11, 2020

20200108 Finally some lightning

Jan 11, 2020

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 09, 2020

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Jan 09, 2020

Are changes in the Earth's tilt responsible for global cooldown and the ice ages?

Jan 09, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments