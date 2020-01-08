January 8, 2020

Keeping adolescent girls safe from violence

by The City University of New York

teen girls
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Violence against women and children is a global epidemic that carries lifelong consequences for individuals, families, and communities. Adolescent girls are particularly at risk because they may not have access to supportive interventions, most of which are aimed at supporting either married adult females or younger children.

To address this gap, the International Rescue Committee in Nimba County, Liberia founded the Girl Empower program, which seeks to equip with the skills to make healthy, strategic life choices and to stay safe from .

CUNY SPH Associate Professor Elizabeth Kelvin and team conducted a cluster randomized controlled trial to evaluate the program's impact. The results were published in the journal SSM Population Health.

Kelvin and colleagues found that, 24 months post-baseline and 12 months after program completion, girls in the intervention had more egalitarian attitudes about gender roles, better life skills, and safer sexual and reproductive health behavior compared to girls in the , but there was no difference in experiences of sexual violence.

"The program led to important improvements in the girl's lives," Kelvin says. "But to address sexual violence it may be necessary to design interventions for boys and men that complement those offered to girls."

Explore further

Progressive gender beliefs in teen boys may be protective against violence
More information: Berk Özler et al. Girl Empower – A gender transformative mentoring and cash transfer intervention to promote adolescent wellbeing: Impact findings from a cluster-randomized controlled trial in Liberia, SSM - Population Health (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.ssmph.2019.100527
Provided by The City University of New York
Citation: Keeping adolescent girls safe from violence (2020, January 8) retrieved 8 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-adolescent-girls-safe-violence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments